Josip Juranovic: Manchester United target Celtic right back to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Celtic right back Josip Juranovic.

According to Dharmesh Seth (Sky Sports), the Red Devils are monitoring the situation surrounding Juranovic as they ponder the future of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Seth states: “I’m told they are looking and keeping an eye on all right-back options if the future of Aaron Wan-Bissaka is away from #mufc in this transfer window.”

“It looked in the summer and until the start of this window that he would be moving on.”

Juranovic was a vital member of Croatia’s team that reached the World Cup semi-finals.

He is an attacking right back who will fit nicely in Erik ten Hag’s Man United system.

Juranovic can provide good competition to Diogo Dalot and help the squad with his experience.

The Croatian would be an interesting choice to replace Wan Bissaka, who has been out of favour since Ten Hag first walked in.

Wan Bissaka needs to be better technically to play in Ten Hag’s demanding style.

The Englishman does not offer any attacking prowess and is a liability with the ball at his feet.

While we have seen improvements in his last two outings, in the long run, United will need a capable right back to partner Dalot.

Juranovic presents a very effective option at a reasonable price.