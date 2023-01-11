Kobbie Mainoo responds to shock debut against Charlton Athletic



Kobbie Mainoo made his Manchester United debut in a 3-0 victory over Charlton Athletic yesterday and was positively beaming come full time.

The youngster was called to action after Bruno Fernandes’ suspension and Donny van de Beek’s injury left room in the squad.

And Erik ten Hag showed immense faith in the 17-year-old at he started Mainoo, resting Casemiro and Marcus Rashford in the process.

He was duly rewarded with a mature performance from the midfielder who played up to the hour mark in an encouraging performance.

Mainoo’s reaction after the match during an interview with MUTV was nothing short of heart-warming.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling,” he said. “I’ve been at this club all my life and it’s all been building to tonight. To have my family here watching me, surrounding me, it’s just amazing.”

He did not have long to think about his surprise inclusion, saying that he found out about it only, “Today.

“Part of the team sheet and I was starting so… bit shocked but I thought ‘gotta do my job’.

“Of course a few butterflies but more just exciting. I played at Old Trafford in the [FA] Youth Cup and I remember that feeling was an amazing feeling. To have that again, it’s always brilliant.”

He was replaced by Casemiro in the second half and the academy graduate was full of admiration for the Brazilian, saying, “To be able to follow him closely and watch him in training and stuff, it’s an honour. For him to come on for me tonight… it’s crazy.

“To stay around it and keep getting more games is the ultimate goal. I want to stay at this club, I’ve been here for my whole life, so that’s the ultimate goal.”

United fans will certainly be hoping to see more of Kobbie Mainoo in the near future, with the prospect looking like having a bright future at Old Trafford.

