Manchester United privately admit they overpaid for Antony

Manchester United have reportedly admitted that they overpaid for Brazilian winger Antony.

The 22 year old was signed in the summer for a record-breaking €100 million fee from Ajax.

Erik ten Hag was said to be keen on landing the player, and United were made to overpay in the dying moments of the transfer window.

Antony has had a steady start to his United career, scoring three goals in eight Premier League games.

The Brazilian has often been criticised for his one-footedness and predictability.

Antony loves cutting into his left foot and launching a curling shot, which has earned him two goals.

He is brave and does not shy away from taking on his man, but he has to show more to prove his price tag.

ESPN’s Rob Dawson states how United are confident of the player’s future potential but admit they did overpay in the market.

The report mentions:

“The agreement struck was for €95m in staggered payments and another €5m in performance-based bonus, making Antony the fourth-most expensive player signed by a British club behind Jack Grealish, Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba.”

“If the fee had been lower, perhaps the scrutiny on Antony’s early performances would not have been so intense.”

“United accept privately they overpaid, but insist they had their reasons.”

One United source told ESPN: “We’ve paid for the player we think he can become, not the one he is now.”

Ten Hag has worked with Antony before and is said to admire his personality.

United fans will be hoping for strong performances from their €100m star towards the crunch part of the season.