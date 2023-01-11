Manchester United will face Nottingham Forest in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

The Red Devils will be determined to move one step closer to getting their hands on silverware.

After the quarterfinals win over Charlton, Erik ten Hag stated that winning the cup was the only thing that mattered.

United have been starved of trophies for the past five years.

Despite reaching the tournament’s semi-finals in 2019 and 2020, United failed to reach the final round, getting knocked out by Manchester City on both occasions.

They now face a resilient Forest side who will be full of confidence after their brilliant win over Wolves.

United loanee Dean Henderson was on fire as they beat Wolves on penalties. He will be unavailable to face United in the next round.

The two-legged tie will take place at the City ground first, followed by Old Trafford.

Man City’s elimination from the competition has made it easy for United to obtain their first trophy under Ten Hag.

The players will be desperate to land silverware early in the season, which could be a boost for the remainder of the campaign.

United are the only English team to still be in four competitions.

Ten Hag is already working his magic, and the future looks bright for the fans.

The Red Devils face arch-rivals City at Old Trafford this Saturday in what will be a mouth-watering derby.

A win could take United within a point of their local rivals.