Marcus Thuram: Chelsea and Atletico Madrid join race for the Manchester United target



Manchester United will face stiff competition from Chelsea and Atletico Madrid for the signing of Marcus Thuram.

Recently, Thuram emerged as a target for the Red Devils with a report indicating that he had been offered a contract proposal.

Erik ten Hag is a big fan of the Frenchman and would like to add him to his ranks.

Since Wout Weghorst was linked to a switch to Old Trafford, links to Thuram have gone cold. It remains to be seen where the pursuit of Weghorst leaves a potential transfer for Thuram.

United have been dealt a significant blow in their pursuit of the Borussia Mönchengladbach goalscorer.

According to AS, Atletico Madrid have accelerated their forward hunt with Thuram firmly in their sights.

This comes after the Spanish club and Chelsea agreed on a loan deal which will see Joao Felix move to Stamford Bridge until the end of the season.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Chelsea will finalise a deal for Felix within the next 24-48 hours.

Felix, a former United target, is set to become a Chelsea player. The Blues decided to activate the Felix option after their recent injuries and a string of poor results.

Romano adds that Felix’s arrival does not impact Chelsea’s tracking of Thuram, whom they’re still very interested in.

AS adds on the Atletico Madrid front. “Another striker who can be pursued [by Atletico] is Marcus Thuram, but it depends on Mönchengladbach’s intentions.”

“The 25-year-old world runner-up ends his contract on June 30, meaning that suitors will accumulate to sign him free in the summer. In that race is Atlético, as well as Chelsea, United and several others.”

“The operation is complicated by the competition against more economically powerful rivals, although if his current club opens up to sell him now, the rojiblancos will have more chances.”

