Pep Guardiola teases “ridiculous plan” he has in store for Manchester United ahead of derby



Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has teased that he has a ridiculous plan in place for Manchester United ahead of the derby on Saturday.

The Red Devils will be looking to get revenge against their city rivals after a thumping first-leg defeat that saw them lose 6-3 at the Etihad.

This time, United will be going into the game in red-hot form, fresh off their 3-0 win against Charlton Athletic in the Carabao Cup quarterfinals.

Undoubtedly, City will face a much-more confident United this time around compared to the team they met months ago.

Speaking before his side’s Carabao Cup quarter-final match against Southampton, Guardiola hinted at having something extra planned for United.

The Spaniard said, “I would like to arrive against United with the average of minutes in the legs of the players quite similar because I have a few ideas, thoughts, ridiculous ones against United.”

“I didn’t watch the last [United] games. I have to see the way they play at home [against Charlton on Tuesday] and if they changed something.”

“I have to still review it. That is why I don’t have a clear line-up against United.”

Should City win against the Saints, they could set up a possible Carabao Cup semi-final against United.

Numerous times across recent seasons, United have been drawn against City only to falter and fail to get past them.

Should the draw happen, United fans will be relishing the opportunity to advance to the final at the expense of their noisy neighbours.

Guardiola insisted that his side will not be taking any chances in the Carabao Cup, a competition they have won four times in the last five years.

