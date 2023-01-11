Picture: Eric Bailly in touching tribute to Almike N’Diaye as six-game suspension looms



Manchester United defender Eric Bailly is facing a ban of between four to six games for his kung-fu kick on Almike Moussa N’Diaye.

During Marseille’s Coupe de France game against Hyères, Bailly was sent off early in the first half after a dangerous kick on the chest of N’Diaye.

N’Diaye had to be stretchered off and taken to the hospital to receive treatment for his injuries. The United loanee was also given his marching orders.

N’Diaye sustained several broken ribs as a result of the dangerous kick as well as liver and lung pain.

Bailly took time to visit the Hyères player in the hospital to check in on him. In a picture that has surfaced on social media, Bailly is seen with N’Diaye who is lying on a hospital bed.

Eric Bailly visited Hyères FC midfielder Almike N'Diaye, who he seriously injured this weekend in a cup match. The 26-year-old sustained several broken ribs and liver/lung pain as a result of the challenge. Speedy recovery. ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/7kPhI84KgP — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) January 9, 2023

Both seem to be in good spirits and hopefully, he makes a full recovery and returns to the pitch as soon as possible.

RMC reports that Bailly is likely to face punitive action for the kick.

“After his expulsion, his [Bailly] case will quickly be studied by the federal disciplinary commission.

“According to our information, he risks between four (aggravated gross fault) and six matches.

“He [Baily] is already suspended for the trip to Troyes on Wednesday.”

Assistant coach Zaki Noubir told Maritima radio that Bailly showed great concern for the injured player and took measures to find out about his condition.

Bailly went to the Hyères locker room, offered his jersey and also to hear from N’Diaye who was taken to the intensive care unit as a precaution.

