Rio Ferdinand brutally attacks Erik ten Hag for disrespecting Harry Maguire



Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has slammed Erik ten Hag for his treatment of club captain, Harry Maguire.

Ferdinand took issue with Ten Hag’s repeated selection of Luke Shaw as the centre-back instead of Maguire.

Maguire has endured a difficult campaign at Old Trafford. He lost his place in the team, with the United boss preferring a partnership of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane.

Maguire’s brilliant performances at the World Cup have not been enough to warrant the restoration of his starter status in Ten Hag’s eyes.

It became clear the United skipper had fallen down the pecking order after Ten Hag opted for Shaw next to Varane in games against Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Speaking on his Vibe with Five YouTube channel via The Mirror, Ferdinand said that he would be offended if he found himself in Maguire’s shoes.

The six-time Premier League winner remarked, “If you’re him you have to leave now. Luke Shaw’s playing centre-back instead of him. That’s like me going back after the World Cup, playing well, everyone saying ‘he’s done really well’, and [then] Patrice Evra is playing centre-back.”

“I’d want to strangle Patrice! I would’ve smashed Patrice in training to make sure he’s not available, and I’d be going to the manager and saying, ‘are you taking the p*** out of me, boss?”

“I’d have walked straight into the manager’s office and said, ‘you’re disrespecting me. Harry Maguire’s got to move. I think he stays because of the games and they can’t get someone else in. He plays in the cup games.”

True to Ferdinand’s words, Maguire has seemingly been relegated to playing cup games.

He was in action yesterday night as the Red Devils eased past Charlton Athletic to proceed to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Recently, the 29-year-old was linked with a transfer to Aston Villa, with both him and his agent even pictured in a hotel near Villa’s training ground.

These links have however been quashed and the defender is set to stay at Old Trafford at least until the end of the season.

