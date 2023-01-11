Sky Sports: Manchester United have ‘deal in principle’ for Wout Weghorst



Sky Sports News have reported that a ‘deal in principle’ is in place for Manchester United to sign Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley.

This comes after reports of United’s interest in the player to reinforce their dwindling attacking options, owing to the termination of Cristiano Ronaldo in November.

Anthony Martial, who has struggled for fitness this season, is Erik ten Hag’s only centre-forward option at present.

That has necessitated a move for a striker this window, although a lavish spending spree in the summer paired with uncertainty over the Glazers’ position meant only a loan move could be considered.

Weghorst, currently on loan from Burnley at Besiktas, is expected to join United in the coming days.

That may depend upon Besiktas securing a replacement, as reported by The Peoples Person earlier today.

The Dutch striker is absent from training today ahead of expectations that a move will be completed soon.

Besiktas are looking to bring in Vincent Aboubabkar from Al Nassr, who has fallen down the pecking order following the Saudi side’s capture of Cristiano Ronaldo.

It is unlikely that everything will be completed in time for United’s derby showdown with Manchester City, however Weghorst could be a Red Devil within a matter of days.

BREAKING: Manchester United have a “deal in principle in place” with Burnley to sign striker Wout Weghorst. ⏳ United are still waiting for the termination to be agreed between Burnley and Besiktas before any deal can be finalised. pic.twitter.com/TG2NXaEM42 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 11, 2023

Ten Hag has previously spoken of both a need for more attacking option and of a need for more of an aerial threat in the side.

Weghorst will bring both of those things in abundance, as well as a steely will to win.

He may not be the player United fans were hoping for going into January, but he may well prove pivotal to their ambitions for silverware this season.