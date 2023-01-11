Video: Enzo Fernandez sends message to Man United and Chelsea during goal celebration



Manchester United target Enzo Fernandez has seemingly confirmed that he’s staying at Benfica.

Fernandez has been widely linked with a move to Old Trafford since his World cup heroics with Argentina in the World Cup.

Alongside United, Chelsea are also known admirers and came the closest to signing the 21-year-old.

Chelsea were the front-runners to sign Fernandez in January, but the move collapsed.

The London outfit could not come to an agreement with Benfica over the midfielder’s transfer.

The Portuguese giants wanted his entire release clause to be paid, while Chelsea reportedly put up a lower bid which angered Benfica club chiefs.

Benfica fans were also irked by Fernandez’s behaviour as he defied the club and flew to Argentina for New Year’s Eve.

He also missed a few training sessions, after informing Roger Schmidt of his intention to join Chelsea.

Fernandez was in action today as Benfica played Varzim. The Argentina international got on the score sheet.

He got on the end of a brilliant short pass inside the Varzim box and fired a ferocious shot into the top-left corner that the goalkeeper had no chance of stopping.

In the ensuing wild celebrations, Fernandez repeatedly tapped and touched the Benfica club badge on his shirt and said that he is staying at the Estádio da Luz.

In an unmistakable declaration of his intention to remain in Benfica’s ranks, Fernandez has ended all speculation at least until the summer when clubs are likely to come back in for him.

🚨 Enzo after scoring the goal touching the Benfica badge and saying “I’m staying.” pic.twitter.com/9JJlAwvrRP — All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) January 10, 2023

United, who are short on finances at the moment, will also likely be in much better fiscal shape and able to compete for his services with the big boys.

