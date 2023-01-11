Wout Weghorst misses training, but Manchester United must wait for Besiktas deal



Wout Weghorst missed training with Besiktas today ahead of his proposed move to Manchester United.

The Dutchman is currently on loan with the Turkish club from Burnley, but has recently been subject of interest from the Red Devils.

United have identified Weghort as an ideal stop gap solution to their threadbare forward line, which contains only Anthony Martial as the club’s only recognised senior centre forward.

Against Charlton Athletic yesterday, Anthony Elanga had to lead the line due to a lack of suitable options.

A deal to bring Weghorst in on loan in close, with Fabrizio Romano yesterday claiming that a full agreement had been reached between all parties.

Today, he tweeted, “Wout Weghorst did not train with the team today, @gokmenozcan reports.

“No risk of injuries. #MUFC Manchester Utd have full agreement with Besiktas, Burnley and Weghorst but the Turkish club will only allow/sign the deal if they find the replacement they want.”

Turkish journalist Gokmen Ozcan’s news that Weghort was absent from training will do nothing to detract from the feeling that a deal is imminent, particularly given there is no injury risk to the player.

The stumbling block regarding Besiktas’ desire to secure a replacement before allowing his loan from Burnlet to be cut short does remain, however.

Vincent Aboubakar is expected to be that replacement, with the Cameroonian forward expected to leave his club in the immediate future.

The reason for his availability is none other than Cristiano Ronaldo, who signed for Al Nassr after his termination from Manchester United in November.

This may be one of the strangest transfer merry-go-rounds in recent memory, but United fans will certainly hoping it works in their team’s favour.

