Zidane Iqbal wants to leave Manchester United on loan



Academy graduate Zidane Iqbal is keen to leave Manchester United on loan this month.

Last night’s match against Charlton Athletic marked the 11th occasion this season in which Iqbal, 19, has been an unused substitute.

Although linked with a loan move last summer following an impressive pre-season, Iqbal remained at United as Erik ten Hag sought extra midfield support with an eye on assessing the youth player.

According to Manchester Evening News, the Iraq international wants to head out on loan for the remainder of the season. He has yet to receive any first team minutes during the opening six months of the season.

Kobbie Mainoo’s preference in the team last night has stressed to Iqbal that a loan move is the ideal option for his development.

The 19-year-old, who trains with the first team but is still involved in under-21 matches, is seeking competitive first team action at club level after having been capped twice by the Iraq national football team.

Ten Hag, however, will be reluctant to lose Iqbal given the minimal amount of midfield options following Donny van de Beek’s injury.

Iqbal became somewhat of an icon last season after making his debut for United under Ralf Rangnick against Swiss side Young Boys.

Albeit a cameo appearance, the Sale local became the first ever British South Asian to feature in the Champions League.

He was subsequently called up Iraq’s senior team in January 2022 to play in matches against Iran and Lebanon.

Iqbal trained with Preston North End last season as part of United’s ‘work experience’ development scheme which they enact when contemplating loan moves for academy prospects.

Fellow United youngster Alvaro Fernandez has been enjoying a beneficial spell on loan at Preston where head coach Ryan Lowe has been managing the Spanish full-back well.

