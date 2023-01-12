Aaron Wan-Bissaka: Wolverhampton Wanderers interested in signing Manchester United right back

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

According to The Sun, Wolves are willing to shell out £25 million for the Englishman as part of their spending spree in January.

Wan-Bissaka has not been Erik ten Hag’s first choice option at right back.

His lack of technical ability has pushed him behind Diogo Dalot in the pecking order.

While his one-on-one defending skills are admirable, he lacks the positional awareness to start consistently.

The 25 year old looked good when United played counter-attacking football under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

In a deep block, Wan-Bissaka uses his agility to make crucial interceptions.

Now that United play more of a possession-heavy game, his weaknesses are being exposed.

His last two performances have shown signs of improvement, but it is to be seen whether Ten Hag views him as part of his plans for the future.

If United do decide to cash in, they will most likely incur a loss on the £50 million they paid for Wan-Bissaka in the summer of 2019.

Josip Juranovic, among others, has been viewed as a possible replacement for United in the right back position.

The Croatian is strong and explosive, offering a different dynamic than Dalot.