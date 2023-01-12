After lengthy injury absence, Di’Shon Bernard eyeing January loan exit



The January transfer window is crucial for academy stars with plenty of them eager to go and challenge themselves in a bid to play competitively.

One such Manchester United academy graduate, who has gone under the radar in the last few months, is Di’Shon Bernard.

It is easy to forget that the 22-year-old has even made his senior debut for the Red Devils back when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in charge of the club.

Di’Shon Bernard’s fateful debut

That fateful day was during the Norwegian’s first as permanent manager with Bernard playing from the start against against Astana in the Europa League back in 2019.

Unfortunately, he would go on to concede an unfortunate own goal late in the second-half as United ended up losing 1-2 that night.

Since then, the centre-back has spent time out on loan, first with Salford City in the 2020-21 season, where he scored twice and assisted a couple more.

*Bernard Transfer News*

🔴🔴🔴Di'Shon Bernard is hoping to leave Manchester United on loan for a championship club this month after recovering from a long-term injury, as MEN Sport said.#ManUtd #ManUnited #MUFC #ManchesterUnited #MUMUfootball pic.twitter.com/aXVCjPO27G — MUMU Football (@MUMUfootball) January 11, 2023

It was the following year when he went to Hull City in the Championship where Bernard truly came into his own.

So much so that the Tigers were eager to buy him permanently from United. But a long-term injury meant all those plans had to be put to bed as he returned to United for treatment.

It was heartening to see the former Chelsea academy player be a part of United’s Spain camp during the World Cup. He even managed to play for 45 minutes during the second-half of their clash against Cadiz.

Chance for Bernard to earn permanent move

Now, the academy star wants to go out on loan this winter window according to Manchester Evening News, preferably in the Championship. Hull are not currently in the race to re-sign him.

“The Manchester Evening News understand that Bernard’s preference is to seal another Championship loan this month, though any appropriate offer will need to give him a guarantee of regular playing time,” the report mentioned.

Bernard was called up by Erik ten Hag to train with the senior squad ahead of the Carabao Cup quarterfinal clash against Charlton Athletic but was not included in the match-day squad.

Bernard has the attributes to have a successful career and ideally should get a Championship move this January. United could get a decent fee for the youngster if he can sufficiently impress in these next six months.



