Besiktas terminates Wout Weghorst’s contract with Manchester United deal close

by Raj Dholakia
Turkish club Besiktas has terminated Wout Weghorst’s contract amid concrete interest from Manchester United.

NTV confirmed the same in a recent tweet.

Fabrizio Romano stated yesterday that there was a verbal agreement between United and the player’s camp.

Santi Aouna now reports that an agreement has been reached between United, Burnley and Besiktas.

Weghorst is expected to arrive within a week in Manchester.

According to The Express, United have agreed a compensation fee with Besiktas and are set to sign Weghorst on loan until the end of the season.

The Dutch striker desperately wants the move and considers United his dream club.

The report states:

“Although it is currently unclear when Weghorst will travel to Manchester to undergo a medical, Besiktas have finally conceded that their nine-goal loanee will be leaving Vodafone Park imminently.”

“Initially, they had continually ruled that Weghorst would be going nowhere unless a replacement was secured, and while there are still no signs of an agreement with ex-player Vincent Aboubakar, Besiktas have now shaken hands on a deal with United.”

“United have paid in the region of £2.7million to unlock the move following initial exploratory talks with parent club Burnley last week.”

Weghorst might not be the ideal striker in the minds of many fans, but Ten Hag’s talent is second to none, and one can be assured that he will have a clear plan to implement him into this team.

 

