Erik ten Hag reveals the secret behind team’s incredible turnaround as the derby looms



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has pinpointed the team’s togetherness as the primary factor behind changing the club’s fortunes on the pitch.

United are now on a run of nine consecutive victories after their Carabao Cup win against Charlton yesterday night.

United powered past the League One opposition to proceed to the semi-finals of the competition.

A bigger test awaits the Red Devils on Saturday as they will come up against city neighbours, Manchester City, at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag will be keen to get one over Pep Guardiola after the first leg ended in a 6-3 demolition at the Etihad.

The United boss was quizzed by talkSPORT on how he has transformed Old Trafford into an impregnable fortress.

Ten Hag replied, “It’s by standards. By every day, living along high standards.” In an apparent thinly-veiled dig at the departed Cristiano Ronaldo, he added, “It’s by the team, building a team. Nobody is bigger than the team; everybody has to contribute to the team.”

“That’s not about 11 players, but the whole squad. It’s the team around the team. All the staff – the medical staff, the performance staff, the coaches, the analysts.”

“Everyone has one aim, and they’re contributing to that and working hard for that with togetherness. When we keep this going, we can achieve a lot.”

Reflecting ahead of the City game on Saturday, Ten Hag said that his side can compete with any team in the world, including Pep Guardiola’s.

He admitted that his players need to be perfect or risk another mauling.

Ten Hag said that United’s stars have it within themselves to beat their noisy neighbours, but they must first have the proper cooperation, winning attitude and mentality.

