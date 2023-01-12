Fabrizio Romano confirms Wout Weghorst to Manchester United



Wout Weghorst will arrive for a medical today ahead of his move to Manchester United, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano.

The reliable reporter tweeted the following:

“Wout Weghorst to Manchester United, here we go!

“All conditions revealed on Tuesday are confirmed: Man Utd pay €3m to Besiktas then sign Weghorst on loan from Burnley

“Understand Weghorst will fly to Manchester today to undergo medical tests and then sign contracts.”

The news comes shortly after that of Weghorst’s termination from his Besiktas loan, as brought to you by The Peoples Person earlier this morning.

The player could even be signed in time for the Manchester derby on Saturday, as per Alex Crook, who tweeted:

“Wout Weghorst move to #MUFC not far away now after compo agreed with Besiktas.

“Could even be signed in time for Saturday. No issue on players’ side re terms.”

🚨🇳🇱 JUST IN: Wout Weghorst could be signed in time for the Manchester derby. @alex_crook — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) January 12, 2023

That would be a huge boost to Erik ten Hag’s attacking options, with the manager forced to use Anthony Elanga as an auxiliary striker in the Carabao Cup tie against Charlton on Tuesday.

While Weghorst would be highly unlikely to start the match, should he be registered in time he could prove to be an invaluable asset from the bench.

United will pay around £2.5m in order to complete the deal, which will see Weghorst stay at Od Trafford until the end of the current season.

Having finally found a striker to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, United have more than likely concluded their January transfer business.

