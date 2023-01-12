Former England international implores Manchester United to re-sign Memphis Depay

Manchester United have confirmed the arrival of Dutch striker Wout Weghorst after a €3m fee was agreed with Turkish side Besiktas to terminate his loan spell.

Weghorst will complete his move to Old Trafford after parent club Burnley sanctioned a six month loan deal and United fans will be looking to him for goals after a disappointing return of just 27 goals in 17 league outings so far this term.

Many have questioned the Red Devil’s decision to make a play for the former Wolfsburg man and ex England goalkeeper Paul Robinson is one of those not impressed by what he has seen of the big forward.

“It stinks of a club that is in limbo,” Robinson said in an interview to Football Insider.

“Look, Weghorst fits the bill. He will do a job. He is a number nine, a target man and a handful.

“But, where are Man United shopping? They need to sign a top striker. Weghorst seems to be a stop-gap. This is a player who Burnley have allowed to leave. He is a very good player but is he a Man United player, no.

“He is a striker and they need a striker but he’s not world-class.

Robinson advised United to try and re-sign Weghorst’s Dutch compatriot, Memphis Depay.

“They should be going for Depay. Depay is a miles better player than Weghorst. There should not be a choice. Depay would be a brilliant signing for Man United.

“I’m sure the fans would rather have Depay back because it is a different Depay to the one that left.”

Depay had a turbulent time at United the first time around after moving from his native Netherlands aged just 21.

He scored a mere 2 league goals in 33 games for the Red Devils, was frozen out of the first team by Jose Mourinho and subsequently flogged on to Olympique Lyon in January, 2017.

The Dutch winger currently finds himself out of favour at the Nou Camp and has been linked with a move to both United and Atletico Madrid.

However, with the Glazers gearing up for a sale and thus reluctant to loosen the purse strings, it seems unlikely Depay will be making a return to Old Trafford any time soon.



