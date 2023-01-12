Grace Clinton looks set to go on loan during January transfer window

Manchester United youngster Grace Clinton looks set to leave Manchester United on loan despite not playing a single competitive game for the Reds since her arrival in Summer.

In recent weeks, Manager Marc Skinner has come under heavy criticism for not giving Clinton any minutes despite numerous opportunities.

Clinton signed for the Reds back in Summer after leaving Everton due to lack of playing time.

The 19-year old is a highly-rated young player who has played at the international level at various age groups.

In the Conti-cup game against Sheffield United, which had no bearing on whether United would progress, Clinton wasn’t even named on the bench, which had fans in uproar.

Similarly, when United have put distance between themselves and the opposition in the league, fans have called for Clinton to be given a chance for ten minutes or so, but Skinner has opted to go for more experienced substitutes.

In a press conference earlier today, he clarified his intentions for Clinton in the future.

“Everybody knows how I feel about Grace; she is going to be what we are looking for in the future.”

He continued, “Her vision, her brain, the way I want people to play; she has it all.”

“What we need to do in this window is to potentially send her out on loan because we are looking for her to get consistent minutes, and we can’t give her that at the moment. We asked her in the first six months to learn our principles and expectations so that she would take that out for the second half of the season if she hadn’t played as much.”

“Our plan was always there with Grace, and she will likely go out in this window on loan, but only if she can get that game time so that she can put into practice what she can do.”

Clinton did feature in United’s friendly against Birkirkara FC out in Malta.

Where Clinton will go is yet to be decided.