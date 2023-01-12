Harry Kane: Real Madrid join the race to sign Manchester United target

Real Madrid are said to be interested in signing Harry Kane next summer.

According to todofichajes, Los Blancos are looking to reinforce their forward line and looking at Kane as a striking option.

The 29 year old is in the prime of his career and could consider leaving Spurs to win trophies.

Manchester United have been tentatively linked to Kane on multiple occasions.

Kane could be the ideal option with Erik ten Hag on the hunt for a striker.

The Englishman is one of the greatest strikers of his generation, and his stats speak for themselves.

He is a phenomenal goalscorer and brilliant at dropping deep and linking up with fellow teammates.

He would be perfect for Ten Hag’s United, considering how they play football.

The report mentions how Antonio Conte and Spurs are adamant about keeping their star man, but Kane could look to force his way out.

With Kane’s contract expiring in 2024, Spurs would demand a hefty fee of around €100 million for the 29 year old.

With Madrid in the race, it could come down to a bidding war between the two European powerhouses.

It is to be seen whether United take the plunge or go for someone younger and more dynamic.