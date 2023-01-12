Journalist says Man United’s Wout Weghorst transfer is a “lottery win” for Besiktas



Manchester United are one step away from completing a deal for Besiktas striker Wout Weghorst.

Since news broke of United’s interest in the Dutchman, the transfer has accelerated and now it looks like the players is finally Old-Trafford bound.

Besiktas have terminated Werghost’s contract, paving the way for his transfer to United.

The 30-year-old will come in as Cristiano Ronaldo’s successor and help shore up the attacking department which is extremely light in numbers at the moment.

After the termination of his loan deal in Turkey, Weghorst will no longer feature for Besiktas.

The player is reportedly organizing his things and has said goodbye to his colleagues and Besiktas staff.

🚨 Wout Weghorst is leaving Istanbul, collecting his belongings and saying his goodbyes this morning. He will then travel to Manchester to complete his move to United. (Source: @aspor) — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) January 12, 2023

Journalist Serdar Sarıdağ opined that it’s not all doom and gloom for the Turkish giants, however. Considering they did not pay a fee for him from Burnley, they are now poised to make money off his transfer to the Red Devils.

“Beşiktaş rented Weghorst for free, but €3m will be earned. I don’t remember such a thing in Turkey, it’s a lottery win. When you look at the maths, with the income to be obtained from Weghorst, he can turn to Aboubakar.

“Whoever brought Weghorst did a very good job. If Ahmet Nur Çebi sends him away, Beşiktaş will have made a good trade.

“Beşiktaş, Burnley and Manchester United have agreed on the transfer of Weghorst, but he will not leave without Beşiktaş’ permission.”

From the outside, it seems like a win-win situation for all parties involved.

Erik ten Hag finally gets his man while Besiktas get a fee for their troubles which will go a long way in acquiring a replacement.

