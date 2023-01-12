Manchester United harshly rebuff Nottingham Forest’s Dean Henderson Carabao Cup request



Nottingham Forest will have to do without the services of Dean Henderson in their upcoming Carabao Cup semi-final tie against Manchester United.

This is according to The Manchester Evening News who report that the Red Devils will not entertain Forest’s requests to field the United loanee against them.

Samuel Luckhurst relays, “Manchester United will not allow Dean Henderson to play against them for Nottingham Forest in the League Cup semi-final.”

“United will reject any request Forest make to allow the on-loan Henderson to play, although Forest manager Steve Cooper was resigned to Henderson’s absence in the last four after the game.”

Luckhurst adds, “United manager Erik ten Hag has been impressed by Henderson’s progress on loan at Forest but United are yet to make a decision on the England goalkeeper’s future.”

Henderson missing from the starting XI is a big blow for Steve Cooper’s side.

Against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the quarter-finals, the goalkeeper was the man of the match as his two penalty saves in the shootout helped Forest advance to the next round.

Dean Henderson saves the day for Nottingham Forest as they knock out Wolves on penalties 🔥🔥🔥#carabaocup pic.twitter.com/y2G1Iubw3g — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 11, 2023

Cooper was reminded about Henderson’s ineligibility to play against United and said that his absence puts a dampener on the spirits of the team after the memorable quarterfinal triumph.

Cooper also lauded Henderson’s commitment and professionalism to the club.

The United loanee will likely be replaced by Welsh goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey.

When United recently beat Forest in the league, Hennessey was culpable for Anthony Martial‘s goal which he let spill when it seemed like he had it under control.

Whoever wins between United and Forest will face the victor of Southampton vs. Newcastle in the final at Wembley.



