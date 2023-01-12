Manchester United interested in Sporting Lisbon’s highly-rated centre-back Goncalo Inacio



Of all the aspects that new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has transformed since his arrival, the defence has been the most notable.

From conceding the most number of goals in the club’s Premier League history last season to having the fifth-meanest defence in the league this term, the team has come a long way.

A lot of it is down to the recruitment with the arrivals of Lisandro Martinez from Ajax and Casemiro from Real Madrid turning the tide in United’s favour.

Maguire out, new defender in

With Ten Hag favouring a defensive partnership of Martinez and Raphael Varane, club skipper Harry Maguire has found his chances limited this season.

He has fallen so far down the pecking order that Luke Shaw has started in the left centre-back slot on a couple of occasions.

With his future up in the air, United will be in the market for defensive recruitment next summer with the likes of Axel Disasi and Evan Ndicka mentioned as possible targets.

The latest player to be linked with a move to Old Trafford next summer is Sporting Lisbon star Goncalo Inacio.

According to today’s edition of O Jogo, Sporting are resigned to the fact that they will most likely have to part ways with their star defender next summer.

The article mentions that United were one of the admirers of the 21-year-old last summer but his release clause of €45 million ultimately put them off.

Inacio, the latest Sporting star

Inacio is considered to be one of the best ball-playing left-footed centre-backs and with Shaw the only legitimate replacement for Martinez, it is likely that Ten Hag will be eyeing a quality backup in that position.

Sporting do not want to lose him on the cheap like they did with Matheus Nunes and are adamant they will not let him go unless someone triggers the buy-out clause.

It is mentioned that the young defender could soon earn a place in the national set-up under new manager Roberto Martinez. That might help Sporting raise the price even further.

However, the acquisition will not be easy for United as Newcastle United, Paris Saint-Germain and Wolverhampton Wanderers are also keeping tabs on Inacio.



