Marcus Rashford and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s brothers attacked in violent robbery



The brothers of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Marcus Rashford were unfortunately the victims of a violent robbery.

Attacked in a Manchester cafe, the brothers of the Liverpool and Manchester United stars also saw their prized possessions, including a £70,000 Range Rover and jewellery including a £20,000 Rolex, stolen.

The Sun reports, “Tariq Dervan, Romario Harmer and Talleko Lemonious attacked Dane Rashford and Tyler Alexander-Arnold at a Manchester café. The pair had just sat down to eat breakfast with three pals when they were ambushed by the masked robbers.

“Tyler – brother of Liverpool star Trent – was smacked in the head with a baseball bat so hard the handle broke off. While Man Utd ace Marcus’ brother Dane “feared for his life” after a shotgun was pointed at his face.

“Dervan, 22, Harmer, 21, and 28-year-old Lemonious have now been found guilty over the robbery. The trio have also been convicted of possessing a double-barrelled shotgun, as well as having a machete and a baseball bat.”

The three robbers face lengthy jail sentences after the heinous crime.

Rashford and Alexander Arnold’s brother met up in a group and had plans to go to Brighton and attend a Liverpool game.

This was before the cafe was broken into and they were attacked.

The robbery took place for a few minutes before the offenders took off in the stolen Range Rover and a BMW.

Luckily police responded and tracked down one of the vehicles to a property. It was there that the arrests took place.

An ensuing search of the property led the police to discover the ski masks used in the attack, a machete and the double-barrelled gun which was hidden in the bushes.

Thankfully, Rashford and Alexander Arnold’s brothers are well and safe.

