Home » Marcus Rashford and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s brothers attacked in violent robbery

Marcus Rashford and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s brothers attacked in violent robbery

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti


The brothers of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Marcus Rashford were unfortunately the victims of a violent robbery.

Attacked in a Manchester cafe, the brothers of the Liverpool and Manchester United stars also saw their prized possessions, including a £70,000 Range Rover and jewellery including a £20,000 Rolex, stolen.

The Sun reports, “Tariq Dervan, Romario Harmer and Talleko Lemonious attacked Dane Rashford and Tyler Alexander-Arnold at a Manchester café. The pair had just sat down to eat breakfast with three pals when they were ambushed by the masked robbers.

“Tyler – brother of Liverpool star Trent – was smacked in the head with a baseball bat so hard the handle broke off. While Man Utd ace Marcus’ brother Dane “feared for his life” after a shotgun was pointed at his face.

“Dervan, 22, Harmer, 21, and 28-year-old Lemonious have now been found guilty over the robbery. The trio have also been convicted of possessing a double-barrelled shotgun, as well as having a machete and a baseball bat.”

The three robbers face lengthy jail sentences after the heinous crime.

Rashford and Alexander Arnold’s brother met up in a group and had plans to go to Brighton and attend a Liverpool game.

This was before the cafe was broken into and they were attacked.

The robbery took place for a few minutes before the offenders took off in the stolen Range Rover and a BMW.

Luckily police responded and tracked down one of the vehicles to a property. It was there that the arrests took place.

An ensuing search of the property led the police to discover the ski masks used in the attack, a machete and the double-barrelled gun which was hidden in the bushes.

Thankfully, Rashford and Alexander Arnold’s brothers are well and safe.

Latest Top Stories...

Erik ten Hag reveals the secret behind team’s...

David Beckham watches son Romeo make Brentford B...

Pep Guardiola teases “ridiculous plan” he has in...

Charlton boss reveals Erik ten Hag’s incredible gesture...

Meet the two Manchester United alumni who could...

Erik ten Hag set to enforce controversial “Ronaldo...