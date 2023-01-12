Marcus Rashford: Manchester United striker has scored in eight consecutive Old Trafford games

Marcus Rashford has scored in eight consecutive matches for Manchester United at Old Trafford.

He is just behind former Busby Babe Denis Violett, who scored in nine games.

The Red Devils are on a run of good form under Erik ten Hag, and Rashford has been at the crux of it.

Over the past two seasons, he looked lost, with many calling for him to be sold. Rashford has worked hard in training and looks like a changed player.

He has rediscovered his form and is looking better than ever before.

Ten Hag has rejuvenated Rashford, and it is showing on the pitch.

The 25 year old has already scored 15 goals in 25 games. He has improved his finishing and looks sharper and more clinical in front of the goal.

Rashford is currently United’s best attacker and Ten Hag’s primary attacking weapon.

United are close to agreeing on a deal for Wout Weghorst, which could take the goalscoring pressure off the shoulders of Rashford.

It would give him more freedom to operate in and around the opposition box.

The 25 year old has scary talent, and Ten Hag is helping him reach his full potential.

He will be looking to add to his goalscoring tally in the upcoming Manchester derby on Saturday.