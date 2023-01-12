Newcastle United want Scott McTominay on loan from Manchester United



Newcastle United have reportedly approached Manchester United regarding the possibility of taking Scott McTominay on loan.

The Magpies are keen on bringing in another midfielder in January and have been linked with Youri Tielemans and Moises Caicedo, along with the United academy graduate.

According to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie, the attraction of all three is their Premier League experience.

“The one thing they’ve got in common is they’ve all played in the Premier League,” he told GiveMeSport.

“I think there was an enquiry made for McTominay recently, perhaps even on loan, but I don’t think Man United want to do it.”

With Eddie Howe’s side among the richest in world football, it is likely that a loan deal would be laughed off around Old Trafford, particularly given United’s lack of squad depth.

Allowing the Scot to join a direct top four rival until the end of the season just would not make any sense for the Red Devils.

While Casemiro is the undisputed first choice for Erik ten Hag, with Christian Eriksen beside him, McTominay serves a useful function as a squad player.

The hectic schedule facing United will require such players to alleviate the burden on the regular starters.

Were McTominay to leave the club, a replacement would be necessary, and the coffers at Old Trafford are nowhere near as full as they have been in times past.

If a permanent offer were to be made that could be a different story, as it would allow United to reinvest in a player more suited to Ten Hag’s preferred style of play.

But even then, the club would likely have difficulty obtaining such a player in the January transfer window.

The situation may develop somewhat in the summer should Newcastle’s interest in McTominay hold.

