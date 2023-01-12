Pep Guardiola continues with the mind games ahead of the Manchester derby in latest comments



Manchester United will face Manchester City on Saturday in what is shaping up to be one of the ties of the season.

United are firmly in the race for the top four while City are trying to close a five-point gap to league leaders Arsenal.

Looking forward to the derby, City boss Pep Guardiola confirmed that he has a “ridiculous plan” for the Red Devils.

Guardiola also added that he’s not sure what style of play United implement or what players they field and so would watch the Charlton game closely to get a better understanding.

Erik ten Hag also spoke about the derby and backed his players to get a result.

Ten Hag remarked that United can beat City but will need to be perfect and have the right mentality to win.

Guardiola has recanted his earlier opinion on the existence of a “ridiculous” plan as the mind games go full throttle ahead of the crucial showdown on Saturday.

The Spaniard said, “It was a joke. I don’t have ridiculous thoughts [ahead of the Manchester derby]. It will be a normal thing. People take the sentence in a different way.”

Guardiola also spoke after City crashed out of the Carabao Cup at the hands of Southampton yesterday night. The Premier League champions were put to the sword by the Saints in a 2-0 victory at St Mary’s.

“If we perform in this way [as they did against Southampton], we don’t have a chance,” Guardiola lamented.

German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan heaped praise on United and said that the Red Devils are stronger than they were when the two teams met before this season.

Gundogan warned that while City have enjoyed great success at Old Trafford in the recent past, they must be careful not to play into United’s hands.

The City ace lauded United for their “great football.”







