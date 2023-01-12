Permanent exit could be on the cards for Facundo Pellistri despite Carabao Cup heroics



Manchester United made it through to the semifinals of the Carabao Cup after securing a 3-0 win over League One side Charlton Athletic on Tuesday.

They will face Nottingham Forest over two legs for a place in the finals to be held at the iconic Wembley stadium.

United’s win was secured thanks to a fine opener from Antony while substitute Marcus Rashford added gloss to the scoreline with a fine late double.

But the main talking point after the game was the much-awaited debut of Facundo Pellistri, who has been knocking on the door for quite some time now.

Pellistri’s eye-catching cameo

In fact, he has 10 caps for the Uruguay national team and even played for them in the recently-concluded World Cup before he could make his debut for the Red Devils.

He was electric during his 10-minute cameo and earned plaudits from manager Erik ten Hag after the game who said he could see a “bright future” for the youngster at United.

🚨 JUST IN: Botafogo have made an offer to sign Facundo Pellistri on loan which will include an option to buy for a fixed fee. They also want Manchester United to pay part of his salary during the loan. #MUFC [@ESPNBrasil] pic.twitter.com/ysj3xeJSMr — UtdTruthful (@Utdtruthful) January 12, 2023

But this could still prove to be his one and only appearance for the senior team. As per numerous reports, the 21-year-old is garnering plenty of loan interest from around the globe.

Championship outfit Watford have expressed an interest in acquiring his services temporarily while La Liga side Valencia have also been credited with an interest.

Interestingly, Brazilian club side Botafogo have formally bid for the Uruguay international and have plans to buy him outright.

“Botafogo formalized a loan proposal with a purchase option fixed by the Uruguayan Facundo Pellistri, from Manchester United,” Goal confirmed after the news was broken by journalist Thiago Franklin.

Botafogo want to buy Pellistri next summer

Eduardo Lasalvia, the Uruguay international’s agent, is in Manchester negotiating with the Premier League side’s officials to get his client out of Old Trafford this month.

The Brazilian outfit are aware that Pellistri’s chances will be limited this season. The winger himself has admitted how frustrated he was and how he wants to play regularly, and that might tilt the scales in their favour.

“The club’s desire is for wages to be shared with Manchester United, something that still holds back negotiations,” claimed Globo Esporte.

They view the move as a “great market opportunity” and now Ten Hag has to decide whether Pellistri deserves to stay at United or it is better to cut their losses and recoup some money ahead of next summer’s crucial transfer window.



