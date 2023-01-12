Victor Lindelof: Atletico Madrid enquired for Manchester United centre back weeks ago

Atletico Madrid reportedly enquired about the possibility of signing Victor Lindelof from Manchester United.

Fabrizio Romano tweeted:

Atletico Madrid are negotiating with Wolves for Felipe — next step of the domino effect would be Atléti to sign Çağlar Söyüncü from #LCFC already in January. ⚪️🔴 #Atléti Atletico also asked for Victor Lindelöf weeks ago but Man United rejected as Ten Hag wants to keep him. pic.twitter.com/bVPVaHa0GZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 11, 2023

The Swedish centre back has had a mixed time at United.

Since the past four years, he has been a regular first-team starter alongside Harry Maguire.

The duo formed a steady centre back partnership but were often criticised for their silly errors in important games.

Lindelof is an excellent defender on the ground but needs more physical presence aerially to deal with strong strikers.

It is one of the main weaknesses in his game.

The arrival of Lisandro Martinez has limited the Swede’s game time.

Erik ten Hag is said to want to keep him at the club, and hence United shunned Atletico’s interest.

Lindelof is brilliant with the ball at his feet and excels at playing out from the back.

He could be an important backup for Martinez or Varane if either is unavailable.

The Swedish centre back has all the qualities to thrive under Ten Hag. His line-breaking passes from deep could be helpful when playing against low blocks.