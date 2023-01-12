Wout Weghorst in race against time to be available for Manchester derby



Incoming Manchester United recruit Wout Weghorst was spotted arriving at Ataturk Airport in Istanbul as he aims to complete his transfer to Old Trafford.

News broke today that Besiktas have cancelled the Dutchman’s contract, paving the way for him to move to United.

Soon after, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Weghorst was United-bound with the deal all but done.

The 30-year-old goalscorer is set to undergo a medical later today as he faces a race against time to be available for selection for the Manchester derby on Saturday.

🚨🇳🇱 JUST IN: Wout Weghorst arriving at Ataturk Airport in Istanbul ahead of flying to Manchester! #MUFC @dhaspor @mufcmpb ✈️ pic.twitter.com/CZPHP1MtO7 — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) January 12, 2023

Weghorst himself is said to be raring to go and wants to be ready to help the team against Pep Guardiola’s side.

🚨🇳🇱 Wout Weghorst will undergo a medical checkup for Manchester United today. He will be in the squad for the match against Manchester City. [@_hakankurt] #MUFC 🔴 — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) January 12, 2023

Sky Sports have relayed that United have a clear and concise plan for Weghorst which involves him training with his new teammates before the weekend.

🚨🇳🇱 If all goes to plan, it’s hoped Weghorst will train with the team before the weekend. @SkySportsNews #MUFC — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) January 12, 2023

United staff are expecting Weghorst to be at Carrington later today.

Undoubtedly, Erik ten Hag will be hoping to be able to count on the services of the Dutch striker who has scored nine goals in 18 appearances for Besiktas this season.

Weghorst offers something completely different compared to the likes of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.

His tall and physically commanding presence represents a problem for any defence and could be a useful weapon for Ten Hag to have in his armoury as they host their city rivals at Old Trafford.

Romano has added that after Weghorst’s medical, all contracts will then be signed and official announcements from both clubs will be made.

Manchester United, Besiktas and Burnley have signed all documents for Wout Weghorst deal. Medical tests to take place within 24h after agreement completed on Tuesday. 🔴🤝 #MUFC Official statement will follow after formalities. Man Utd will pay €3m to Besiktas. pic.twitter.com/qY9uGLAyIF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 12, 2023

Finally, Ten Hag has his Cristiano Ronaldo replacement and while he may not elicit the most hype from the fanbase, Weghorst solves the team’s immediate problem and more importantly, Ten Hag wanted him.



