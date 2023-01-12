Wout Weghorst to join Manchester United on straight loan deal



Wout Weghorst is set to join Manchester United on a straight loan move, rather than a loan including an option-to-buy.

Many reports, including by Fabrizio Romano, The Times, and The Athletic, revealed this morning that Weghorst, 30, is on the verge of arriving in Manchester following a breakthrough in negotiations between United, Burnley, and Besiktas.

United have agreed to directly pay Besiktas £2.5million in order for the Dutchman’s loan spell at the Turkish Süper Lig club to be terminated early.

Complications in the deal arose due to Besiktas holding a €10m option-to-buy at the end of this season and after sporting director Ceyhun Kazanci spoke to the press unenthused about the potential break of contract.

Turkish media had reported that United were looking at buying Weghorst this January in a deal which would have involved Burnley awarding Besiktas 35% of the fee, as relayed by The Peoples Person.

It now appears that this was mere speculation.

The Athletic noted that United agreed “a deal to sign Weghorst on loan” with no suggestion that there is the potential to turn this into a permanent transfer.

Alex Crook of TalkSport also stated via Twitter:

“Understand there is no buy option in the deal. Straight loan until the summer.”

Weghorst’s contract with Burnley expires in June 2025 after having signed 12 months ago from Wolfsburg for €13.5m.

ESPN have earmarked Benjamin Sesko, Victor Osimhen, and Harry Kane as potential striking options for United in the summer as they seek a top-class young number 9.

United’s transfer budget for the summer, though, is as yet unconfirmed. The Glazer family want to sell United before the end of the season with there being zero financial resources left available to loot from the club.

Weghorst will become the latest in long streak of ‘quick fixes’, a list including the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Radamel Falcao, and Odion Ighalo.

Ighalo’s spell at United displays, however, that short-term deals can be extended.

The Nigerian’s initial six-month loan was changed to one-year in light of Covid causing suspended games.

Vincent Kompany admitted that Weghorst’s six-month loan at United is not necessarily final.

The Burnley manager told the press:

“I think with this situation, it has to play out when it plays out. Every player with a contract with us is a player that, if he is wanting and willing and if everything is right, then it is a player that makes it easier for us than going into the market and spending whatever amount of money.

“But the crucial part is that he has to finish his season wherever that is and at the end of the season I will have a conversation with the player, which for me is the most important conversation, and that will then decide everything.”

Although there is no option-to-buy, extending Weghorst’s stay at Old Trafford past the summer is not beyond the realms of possibility.







