Youssoufa Moukoko: Borussia Dortmund consider new contract for Manchester United target

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly considering offering Youssoufa Moukoko a new contract.

The teenage striker has attracted interest from a host of clubs, including Manchester United.

He is one of the most exciting young prospects in world football and one that would be ideal for Erik ten Hag’s project at Old Trafford.

Moukoko possesses all the skills required to succeed in the Premier League.

He has scored six goals in 14 games for Dortmund this season in the Bundesliga, leading the line.

At 18, he already has tons of experience playing at the highest level.

Moukoko is an all-round striker and excels at linking up with his teammates before towering into the box to score.

According to AS, Dortmund are keen on keeping the teenager and want to tie him down onto a new long-term contract.

It would be a four-year deal of six million euros per year plus bonuses.

They are willing to invest around £40 million in entirety to extend his deal.

His value could increase in the future, and they could get a massive transfer fee from one of the top European clubs.

The Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke stated: “If the ideas of both parties are not the same, Youssoufa will not continue with us; this is the final offer. This could happen, but, for Of course, we hope Moukoko stays with us.”