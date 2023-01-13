Ashley Young slams Manchester United for their treatment during contract negotiations



Former Manchester United star Ashley Young has criticized his former club for the way they behaved during his exit.

Young left United in 2020 back when he was club captain. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had informed him that he would not be starting as many games in his new-look team.

United went on ahead and bought Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace.

Young exclusively told The Telegraph’s Sam Wallace that he spoke to Antonio Conte and the Italian boss confirmed that he’ll play every single minute available.

That was enough for the 37-year-old who packed his bags and left Old Trafford.

He added that United realized the error of their ways and made a last-ditch attempt to persuade him to stay and even offered him a new contract which he rejected.

Young told Wallace, “A contract offer was made.”

“It was too late. I had made up my mind.”

“How I saw it was, if United really wanted to keep me, they would have offered me a contract before the interest came in.”

The Aston Villa star also reflected on his time under legendary United boss, Sir Alex Ferguson.

He refused to divulge whether Ferguson is the best coach he has worked under but remarked that he still talks regularly to him.

Young cheerfully warned against calling him Fergie and added that it’s only appropriate to refer to him as “the Boss”. This tag as per Young suits the Scotsman better and personifies the authority he commands.

Young praised Ferguson for the way he handled his teams, the players and his knack for planning for things way ahead of time.

The former United man said that Ferguson had a soft spot for him and alongside himself, the only other former pro that was not shouted at or was not on the receiving end of his harsh treatment was Darren Fletcher.

Young jokingly opined that maybe it’s because Ferguson and Fletcher hail from the same country!



