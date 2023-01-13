Bayern Munich ponder over move for England skipper Harry Kane

German giants Bayern Munich are continuing to monitor the situation of Harry Kane with a view to a summer transfer in mind.

Kane has one year left on his six year deal at the White Hart Lane and his reluctance to put pen to paper on a new contract has many inside the club panicking over his future.

The Tottenham Hotspur forward has been in fine form this season, scoring 15 goals in his 18 league games for Antonio Conte’s side who are currently 5th in the table.

Kane had previously stated his desire to leave Spurs during the early part of the 2021/22 season. He would go on to accuse club chairman Daniel Levy of not honouring their “gentleman’s agreement” and denying him a move to Manchester City that summer window.

Despite the Citizens having moved on to greener pastures with the signings of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez, Kane will have no lack of suitors with clubs like Manchester United and Bayern Munich linked with his signature.

German journalist Christian Falk has spoken out over Bayern’s reported interest in the 29 year old striker.

‘Harry Kane is still the top target for Bayern Munich in the forward department,’ Falk wrote in a transfer column for Caught Offside.

‘They’re aware of how difficult it is to sign an English player from England – it’s like Marco Reus with Dortmund – but he hasn’t signed a new contract yet, which means there’s still hope.

‘Also, in Munich, they heard about the rumours from Leipzig around Joško Gvardiol. The club have said he’ll stay in the summer but we heard that Christopher Vivell of Chelsea knocked on the door to try and get him either in the winter (they said ‘no’) or the summer.

‘I think there will be some activity in the summer and here’s the connecting point to the Kane rumours: Tottenham are still very keen on Gvardiol, so Bayern are banking on some movement there, as Tottenham need money to buy Gvardiol.

‘They’ll have to sell Kane if he doesn’t extend his contract; if they can agree a deal with Bayern, or Real Madrid perhaps, there will then be money for Gvardiol.’

Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn not been shy in expressing his admiration for the Tottenham captain in the past, calling him “a dream of the future” in an interview to Bild last year.

If he does make the move to Germany, Harry Kane may finally have the opportunity to lead the line for a side who are guaranteed to win trophies every season, something he has found hard to come by in his illustrious career thus far.

The Bavarians’ interest in the star will not help the cause of United, who are reported to have shortlisted him along with Benjamin Sesko and Victor Osimhen for a summer transfer.







