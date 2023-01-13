Home » Danny Murphy claims Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United should sign Harry Maguire

Danny Murphy claims Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United should sign Harry Maguire

by Joe Taylor
written by Joe Taylor


Former Premier League star Danny Murphy has urged Eddie Howe to sign Manchester United captain Harry Maguire.

It has been a different season compared to the last couple of campaigns for the centre-back after being used as a rotational option.

With the form of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez before the World Cup, it looked like it was going to be hard for the captain to return to the starting lineup.

However, with disruption since then and players returning at slightly different times, Maguire has started a couple of games since football resumed.

Fans are wondering how long it will take before we see Varane and Martinez partner at the back again, with many expecting it will happen tomorrow.

Maguire has just two years left on his current deal with rumours of other clubs’ interest starting to ramp up.

It seems likely that he will end up leaving sooner rather than later, but not until the summer at the earliest.

talkSPORT pundit Danny Murphy believes that Howe should think about signing Maguire this season.

In the video, he claims that “Harry Maguire has a good future!”

“He’ll have many takers, it wouldn’t surprise me if Eddie Howe wants him.”

“I think Newcastle could do a lot worse than getting someone like Maguire.”

The former Liverpool midfielder has said this despite the good form of Sven Botman and Fabian Schar, who also will be hard to displace.

Newcastle have only conceded 11 goals this season, being one of the surprise candidates for Champions League qualification.

Howe will want to sign some more brilliant defenders over the next couple of transfer windows.

A move for Maguire in January will be incredibly unlikely with Erik ten Hag wanting to keep the defender for the rest of the season.

Latest Top Stories...

Goalkeeper market throws Manchester United’s squad building into...

Youssoufa Moukoko: Man United target caught in age...

New UEFA laws hand Erik ten Hag an...

Wout Weghorst to join Manchester United on straight...

Harry Kane: Real Madrid join the race to...

Wout Weghorst in race against time to be...