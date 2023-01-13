Danny Murphy claims Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United should sign Harry Maguire



Former Premier League star Danny Murphy has urged Eddie Howe to sign Manchester United captain Harry Maguire.

It has been a different season compared to the last couple of campaigns for the centre-back after being used as a rotational option.

With the form of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez before the World Cup, it looked like it was going to be hard for the captain to return to the starting lineup.

However, with disruption since then and players returning at slightly different times, Maguire has started a couple of games since football resumed.

Fans are wondering how long it will take before we see Varane and Martinez partner at the back again, with many expecting it will happen tomorrow.

Maguire has just two years left on his current deal with rumours of other clubs’ interest starting to ramp up.

It seems likely that he will end up leaving sooner rather than later, but not until the summer at the earliest.

talkSPORT pundit Danny Murphy believes that Howe should think about signing Maguire this season.

👏 “Harry Maguire has a good future!” ✅ “He’ll have many takers, it wouldn’t surprise me if Eddie Howe wants him.” 🔥 “I think Newcastle could do a lot wose than getting someone like Maguire.” Danny Murphy would like to see Maguire leave #MUFC for #NUFC this month. pic.twitter.com/8DswP7LjOJ — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) January 11, 2023

In the video, he claims that “Harry Maguire has a good future!”

“He’ll have many takers, it wouldn’t surprise me if Eddie Howe wants him.”

“I think Newcastle could do a lot worse than getting someone like Maguire.”

The former Liverpool midfielder has said this despite the good form of Sven Botman and Fabian Schar, who also will be hard to displace.

Newcastle have only conceded 11 goals this season, being one of the surprise candidates for Champions League qualification.

Howe will want to sign some more brilliant defenders over the next couple of transfer windows.

A move for Maguire in January will be incredibly unlikely with Erik ten Hag wanting to keep the defender for the rest of the season.

