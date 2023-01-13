Donny van de Beek sends emotional message to fans from hospital bed



Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek will play no further part in his side’s campaign this season.

This is according to Erik ten Hag who confirmed that his Dutch compatriot is ruled out for the rest of the season after picking up a knee injury in the win against Bournemouth.

Ten Hag confirms Donny van de Beek is out for the rest of season: “It’s terrible when you get a bad tackle and a bad injury during the season” 🚨 #MUFC “But in the long-term it is looking really good — he will be back for the start of pre-season”, Ten Hag says — via @hirstclass. pic.twitter.com/xyG9CGFbbH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 13, 2023

As United ran riot against the Cherries, Van de Beek clashed with an opposition player and had to be taken off in the first half.

An inconsolable Van de Beek went straight down the tunnel in tears at his predicament.

A medical health expert strongly suggested that the 25-year-old would be ruled out for up to a year and it seems like he was correct.

In a heartfelt social media post, Van de Beek confirmed his long-term injury.

He also thanked supporters for their support and made a vow to be back stronger than ever.

In the post, Van de Beek is pictured on a hospital bed, either before or fresh out of surgery with his knee bandaged up.

The Netherlands international wrote, “I am really disappointed that the season is over for me.”

“After successful surgery, it’s time to start my recovery process and will do everything to come back stronger for this club.”

“Thank you all for the lovely messages, they mean a lot to me and my family.”

I am really disappointed that the season is over for me😔.

After successful surgery, it’s time to start my recovery process and will do everything to come back stronger for this club💪🏻🔴 Thank you all for the lovely messages, they mean a lot to me and my family. 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/1aBftDRPED — Donny van de Beek (@Donny_beek6) January 13, 2023

It remains to be seen where Van de Beek’s injury leaves Ten Hag and his plans for the team going forward.

United were already short in midfield but the situation has now been made worse. The club’s cash struggles also mean that a replacement is unlikely to be acquired this month.



United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.

Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.

Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.

Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!



