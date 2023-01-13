Dubai leading the race for a full takeover of Manchester United with other proposals expected



As rumours about the takeover of Manchester United rumble on, fans are watching with bated breath to find out who will take over the reins at Old Trafford from the Glazers.

The end of the Glazer family’s run at United seems to be on the horizon, with a complete sale of the club expected within the first quarter of this year.

Today, it emerged that United are attracting a lot of interest from Asia, the Middle East and the USA.

The report detailed that bidders for United are gearing up to go public with their intentions of becoming the new owners of England’s biggest and most successful football institution.

British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe is also expected to make a formal bid for his boyhood club.

Another source relays that Dubai is currently showing the strongest interest in United and are firmly in the driving seat.

The source relays, “We can confirm the heaviest interest being from Dubai.”

“However Qatar and a fresh proposal by Sir Jim Ratcliffe will be made. Dubai would like to wrap up this deal as soon as possible for a full sale.”

“As stated before, the deal is not complete.”

Beyond the mentioned parties, there is also interest from Singapore and China, but any bid will have to outweigh what Dubai is willing to fork out.

The Dubai claim aligns with another which stated that the reason for United losing their Saudi shirt sponsorship is because of interest from Dubai.

