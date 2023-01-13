Eric Cantona describes the ideal Manchester United transfer structure



Eric Cantona has detailed the type of players Manchester United should aim to sign for Erik ten Hag.

Speaking to Richard Broadbent of The Times, Cantona highlighted the importance of dressing-room culture and voiced his opinion on how United should adapt their transfer policy.

The Frenchman was intrinsic in Sir Alex Ferguson’s creation of the behemoth that was United during the 90s and 00s, playing the role as maverick and club captain.

Regarding the conditions for a player to thrive at Old Trafford, Cantona said:

“You can lose but you have to give your life for a club like Man United. It’s not only about football.

“Players come to Man United and they are great players but when they arrive and play together they are not as good as they were before.

“It depends on the manager, the atmosphere at the club, the personalities.”

Cantona had offered to return to Old Trafford in the capacity of ‘President of Football’, meeting with Ed Woodward on numerous occasions to discuss said position. The club ultimately refused.

He continued to discuss the transfer market and how United must adapt their strategy in terms of recruitment:

“The best don’t want to go to Man United, they want to go to Man City or Real Madrid.

“They have to be more clever, like when [Mohamed] Salah and [Sadio] Mané went to Liverpool.

“They were not the greatest in the world, but they saw they could play together.”

Indeed, more data analysis is being conducted in the scouting department at United to search for “the right players” rather than Woowardian marquee signings, as per The Athletic.

This adaption, which Cantona highlighted, may take some years to come into complete fruition, however.







