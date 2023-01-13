Erik ten Hag confirms Wout Weghorst will not be available for Manchester Derby



Erik ten Hag has confirmed that United are “close” to signing Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley.

Speaking at the press conference ahead of the game, Ten Hag said the deal would not be done in time for tomorrow’s game.

The boss also referred to progress made since the 6-3 defeat in the corresponding fixture, saying:

“That game was a setback, as a coach you have to go to certain steps, you need a clear vision, a clear philosophy, a clear point you have to go. In top football there’s not an endpoint.”

On injuries ahead of the game, Ten Hag reported that:

“I think Diogo Dalot is not available. Anthony Martial so we have to wait how he recovered from his training and that will be decided tomorrow.

“It’s a small thing in his leg.”

When asked if the centre forward’s absence might be a problem, he replied:

“We have won a lot of games without Anthony Martial.”

The manager also spoke more about the impact that Casemiro has made on his team, saying:

“It is quite obvious. I said it from the beginning.

“This team needed a 6, control, holding midfielder.

“He is so important, the cement between the stones, anticipation, pointing players in the right position. In possession, he can speed up the game.

“Defence, knows his position, points others into position, winning balls, duels mainly, in possession he can speed up the game. We are really happy to have him on board.”







