Erik ten Hag makes massive U-turn as Aaron Wan-Bissaka now expected to stay



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has had a change of heart regarding Aaron Wan-Bissaka‘s immediate future at Old Trafford.

It was widely expected that the Englishman would depart the club this month in search of greener pastures elsewhere.

A number of clubs had already expressed interest including West Ham, Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

These English clubs were open to taking Wan-Bissaka on loan, with the player himself open to a switch.

However, since the end of the World Cup and the resumption of club football, Wan-Bissaka has found himself back in the team after only playing for four minutes in the Premier League before.

Diogo Dalot’s injury gave the 25-year-old a massive opportunity and he grabbed it with both hands.

Wan-Bissaka has been impressive and as The Mail reports, his recent resurgence has convinced Ten Hag to shelve his plans to procure another right-back in January.

Sami Mokbel indicates, “Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka is now expected to stay at Old Trafford this month after impressing manager Erik ten Hag.”

“The Old Trafford club have shelved interest in Wolves right-back Nelson Semedo as a result of Wan-Bissaka’s re-emergence.”

“Former Crystal Palace full-back Wan-Bissaka was set to leave United this month, though sources have indicated the club were not actively looking to part with him.”

It remains to be seen how much game-time Wan-Bissaka receives when a fully-fit Dalot is restored to the side. Will he push for a move away or bid his time until the summer?

With regard to Semedo, United will not pursue him further even as his contract ends in six months. Wolves retain the option of extending his terms and keeping him for a bit longer at the Molineux.



