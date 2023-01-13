Everton firm up loan offer for Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga



Manchester United are famous for their youth policy which has seen them hold the record of featuring a homegrown player in every matchday squad for more than 85 years now.

Erik ten Hag has kept the proud tradition alive and recently against Charlton Athletic in the Carabao Cup quarterfinal, he chose to give highly-rated Kobbie Mainoo his debut.

But one academy graduate who has not impressed this season despite getting numerous chances has been Anthony Elanga.

Elanga has struggled under ETH

One of the finds of last season, the young Swede has made 18 appearances across all competitions with seven of them coming from the start.

So far, the 20-year-old has one assist to show for his efforts and the nadir came against Charlton Athletic where he failed to have any sort of meaningful impact during his 80-minute stay on the pitch.

🚨🇸🇪| 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐧𝐲 𝐄𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐚 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬: Everton have firmed up thier offer for Manchester United winger Elanga. Erik ten Hag still to decide on the wingers future – Everton want the player on an initial loan but need to sell first. [Simon Jones – @MailSport] #MUFC pic.twitter.com/kqiLNoANKY — UtdActive (@UtdActive) January 13, 2023

There have been reports that Everton are desperate for attacking additions and that they are looking at the Sweden international to come in and alleviate the issue.

But for that to happen, the Toffees need to get rid of their deadwood first to make space in the squad.

According to The Daily Mail, “Everton have firmed up their offer for out-of-favour Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga.”

“Everton want the Sweden international on an initial loan but ideally need to sell first with Abdoulaye Doucoure, Michael Keane, Mason Holgate, Yerry Mina and Jean-Philippe Gbamin among those who could go.”

Everton turn to Elanga for goals

The Merseyside club were also credited with interest back in the summer, but at that point Ten Hag did not want to lose any attacking players.

But with the arrival of Antony and the emergence of Facundo Pellistri and the form being displayed by Alejandro Garnacho, Elanga could find chances hard to come by in the second half of the season.

The report has also added that Everton are not the only club chasing Elanga as a number of Premier League sides are asking about the 20-year old situation.



United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.

Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.

Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.

Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!



