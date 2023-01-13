Leah Galton and Marc Skinner scoop WSL awards

Manchester United’s Marc Skinner and Leah Galton have been recognised for their performances in the WSL during the month of December.

The Reds only had two league games in December; the Aston Villa match at Old Trafford in which they won 5-0 and the draw against City at the Etihad.

In a double whammy for the Reds, Marc Skinner has been announced as December’s Barclays Manager of the Month, while Leah Galton has been awarded Player of the Month.

Skinner has been recognised following United’s unbeaten month, scoring six times and conceding only once across the two matches.

It’s not the first time Skinner has received the award this season as he picked up Manager of the Month in October.

Skinner beat tough opposition with the likes of Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall and Chelsea’s Emma Hayes also nominated.

Meanwhile, Galton, too, has shone, finding the net at both the Manchester United vs Aston Villa game at Old Trafford, and then in the subsequent derby with Manchester City.

She has been one of the Reds’ most consistent players this season.

Galton edged out nominees including United team-mate Ona Batlle and goalkeeper Emily Ramsey, who is currently on loan at Everton.

United sit third, in the all important Champions League spots as they head into the second half of the season.

United’s next game is against Liverpool on Sunday 15th January as the League resumes after the winter break.







