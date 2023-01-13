Manchester United’s conflicted legends: Eric Cantona criticises David Beckham’s involvement in Qatar World Cup



Two Manchester United legends, two players who helped give the no. 7 shirt the overwhelmingly iconic nature that it now bears. Two people at complete loggerheads.

When it comes to the Qatar World Cup, Eric Cantona has not pulled any punches.

12 months ago, United’s legendary captain stated that he would boycott the tournament for reasons concerning the horrendous human rights and sinister treatment of labourers in Qatar, telling Sportsmail:

“It’s only about money and the way they treated the people who built the stadiums, it’s horrible. And thousands of people died. And yet we will celebrate this World Cup.

“Personally, I will not watch it.”

Since then, David Beckham signed on to become the official ambassador for Qatar in their sportswashing campaign, penning a €10-15million per year deal with the country to help promote tourism. The Beckham family holds an alleged €800m net worth.

Cantona stepped up to confront his former teammate’s decision making, telling Adam Crafton of The Athletic:

“It could be they (Beckham) don’t know what has happened there.

“Or, if they know it, I think they did wrong. I think they made a big mistake. A big, big mistake.”

Following the closure of arguably the biggest sporting competition in the world, Cantona has once again scorned Beckham for his involvement in promoting the country.

Speaking to Rick Broadbent of The Times, Cantona reinforced his scepticism over Beckham’s motives in engaging with Qatar:

“If he really believes he has to do the promotion for the right reasons – I don’t know what the reasons are – that is okay. But if it is only for money, it’s completely different.

“You have to ask him why he did it. Maybe he has a good argument, but I can’t see one.”







