Mary Earps nominated for Fifa award

Manchester United keeper Mary Earps is one of six goalkeepers shortlisted in FIFA’s keeper of the year award.

Earps has been nominated after her impressive display between the sticks for England when she helped them to win the Euros.

Earps had been out of the England squad for a couple of years before new Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman named her as the starting goalkeeper in her first game in charge in September 2021.

The United shot-stopper made some big saves, kept four clean sheets, conceded just twice and was named as the Goalkeeper of the Tournament after England’s victory over Germany at Wembley.

Earps faces tough competition though as last year’s winner Christiane Endler is once again shortlisted.

Also nominated is fellow Euro’s finalists, German keeper’s Ann Katrin Berger and Merle Frohms.

They line up alongside Alyssa Naeher and Sandra Panos Garcia-Villamil.

Earps posted on Facebook, “Blown away & so grateful to have made this shortlist” with a link to the website.

In a later post Earps shared a TikTok video with the caption, “Playing football on green carpets to *attempting* to walk in heels on red carpets.”

The awards themselves are fan voted via the Fifa website.

Earps has continued her good form from the Euros into the domestic season.

United have lost just one game and drawn one, winning the other seven. They take on Liverpool on Sunday where a record attendance at Leigh is expected.







