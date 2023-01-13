New UEFA laws hand Erik ten Hag an impossible dilemma ahead of summer transfer window



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will likely have to ensure his side finishes within a Champions League spot to acquire a top-class striker and midfielder in the summer.

The United boss will also have to get rid of a number of players to facilitate another summer of spending big as he seeks to bolster his squad.

Even if United are sold, and new owners come in, it’s unlikely to make a difference, as The Telegraph’s James Ducker reports.

“A change of ownership will make little difference to Ten Hag’s summer transfer kitty if revenues are not significantly boosted by the return of Champions League football – which looks more important than ever – and player sales.”

“He may have to choose between a pedigree striker or midfielder given the impact of Uefa’s new Financial Sustainability rules and the £307 million the club still owe in transfer fee instalments.”

Yesterday, a report detailed United’s dire financial shape as they owe other clubs up to £307m in transfer instalments.

Fabrizio Romano reported that the United board promised Ten Hag a big budget over the summer as they exercise prudence this month.

United have a list of strikers, which includes Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen and Benjamin Sesko.

UEFA’s new Financial Sustainability rules dictate that clubs will be strictly restricted to spending 70 per cent of their total revenues on transfers, salaries for players and coaches and agents’ fees by 2025/26.

This comes as UEFA attempts to clamp down on the outrageous wage and transfer inflation.

United will have more funds to spend if they enter the Champions League and draw revenue from selling some of their unwanted stars.

Unless that happens, the United boss will have to settle for a world-class striker or a top midfielder such as Frenkie de Jong or Jude Bellingham.

He cannot have both and will have to choose which position is more vital to him.







