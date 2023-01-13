Richard Keys blasts Manchester United’s acquisition of Wout Weghorst

Broadcaster Richard Keys has given his view on Wout Weghorst’s imminent move to Manchester United via his Twitter page, yesterday

Wout Weghorst. Burnley flop. Wow. I can’t remember the last time Utd played with a lump up top. Was it Ron Davies? Joe Jordan? He could play a bit though. I guess it doesn’t help OT faithful gets their heads round this because Joao Felix strolled into Chelsea on the same day. — Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) January 12, 2023

“Wout Weghorst. Burnley flop. Wow. I can’t remember the last time Utd played with a lump up top. Was it Ron Davies? Joe Jordan?” he wrote.

Keys continued to cite Joao Felix’s move to Chelsea, alluding that United fans would have been much happier seeing Felix come through the doors at Old Trafford.

“I guess it doesn’t help OT (Old Trafford) faithful gets their heads round this because Joao Felix strolled into Chelsea on the same day.” wrote Keys.

Despite Keys spreading negativity, the majority of United fans seem relatively happy with the addition.

It will not only provide Ten Hag with a much needed option up front but also represents economical value for a club in the process of a takeover.

The same thing cannot be said for Felix who will now miss three league games out of his 20-game stay in the Premier League after being sent off on his debut last night against Fulham.

The signing may not create the most glamorous of headlines but outside of his stint at Burnley, Weghorst boasts a goal every other game throughout his career, which includes spells in Germany, England, Holland and Turkey.

He also comes on the back off a productive World Cup, having left his mark in Qatar with a couple of dramatic goals for Louis van Gaal‘s side in their quarter-final exit at the hands of eventual champions Argentina.

Ten Hag will also have previous knowledge of the striker from his time in the Eredivisie and clearly feels he can make an impact at Old Trafford.

Weghorst is apparently desperate to be registered in time for the Manchester derby tomorrow, reflective of the type of personality Ten Hag is bringing into the team.

Although clearly not a long-term fix, the big Dutchman has a massive opportunity to become somewhat of a cult hero at Old Trafford with United fighting on four fronts, in what promises to be an exciting second-half of the season.



United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.

Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.

Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.

Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!



