Takeover offers for Manchester United imminent, mid-February deadline set by Glazers



Manchester United have attracted serious interest and could be sold after a mid-February deadline for offers was set.

That is according to The Telegraph’s James Ducker, who says that multiple groups from the Middle East, America, and Asia have shown serious interest in acquiring the club.

Britain’s richest man, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, also maintains an interest, having previously spoken about his desire to land a Premier League club, even bidding on Chelsea before Todd Boehly’s consortium acquired it.

It is understood that the Glazers will inform interested parties that offers for both full buyouts and minority stakes will be considered.

That does leave the door open for the controversial family to remain in control in some capacity, which will certainly irk fans.

Seventeen years under the Glazer yoke has left the club in dire need of infrastructural improvements, having fallen far behind its rivals.

But that will not dissuade bidders and over the next few weeks it is expected that the frontrunners, as well as the eventual also-rans, will make their interest public.

As well as Ratcliffe, Qatar Sports Investments and Saudi Arabian investors have been mooted as possible bidders, however in either case, competing interests – due to their ownerships of Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United respectively – practically rule out a full buyout.

But with serious interest from Asia, other Gulf states, and America, there will be no shortage of candidate to remove the Glazers from Old Trafford once and for all.

The Tampa Bay family’s asking price has been reported as anywhere between £6bn and £9bn – ultimately it is a figure that has only really been guessed at this stage.

Ratcliffe, known to be cautious about overpaying, is unlikely to enter the fray until late in the bidding process, just as he did with Chelsea.

By that time, United fans should have had plenty of time to get a sense of what kind of competition he will face.

Finally, there seems to be a clear and present chance that a Glazer-free Manchester United can exist once again.







