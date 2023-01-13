Wout Weghorst finally speaks after completing sensational Manchester United move



Dutch striker Wout Weghorst has completed his transfer to Manchester United.

In an official announcement, the club confirmed that they reached an agreement with Burnley over the loan signing of Weghorst.

The striker will be a United player for the next six months, until June 2023 when his terms expire.

Weghorst comes off the back of scoring nine goals and notching four assists in 18 games for Besiktas.

He also has 19 caps for the Netherlands and has scored on five occasions.

Two of his five goals for his national team came during the Qatar World Cup when he inspired the Oranje to a sensational fightback against Argentina in the quarter-finals.

They would go on to lose in a penalty shootout.

Weghorst spoke to club media and expressed his joy at being a Manchester United player.

He said, “I feel privileged to be joining Manchester United. I’ve played against the club in the past and it’s a fantastic feeling to now have the chance to pull on the famous red shirt.”

“I’ve seen United’s progress under Erik ten Hag this season and can’t wait to start playing my part in pushing the team towards its aims. Whatever happens in the next few months, I can promise to give everything to the club for as long as I am here.”

He added, “I thank everyone who has played a part in getting me to this stage, and now I am looking forward to meeting my new teammates and getting involved straight away.”

John Murtough revealed that they were attracted to Weghorst because of his strong personality and dedicated approach to football. This is in addition to the player showing a strong desire to join United.







Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.



Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.



Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.



