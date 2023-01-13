Youssoufa Moukoko: Man United target caught in age fraud storm as doubts mount over 18-year-old status



Manchester United, along with a host of other English clubs, are on high alert after reported target Youssoufa Moukoko was caught in an age fraud debacle.

Moukoko has been widely linked with a move to Old Trafford. A report detailed how the player’s financial demands could pave way for a transfer to United.

Indications from Germany are that the player and his representatives are not only demanding a huge salary but also a mega signing-on fee that’s beyond Borussia Dortmund’s reach.

Alongside United, Chelsea and Newcastle are also admirers of the German.

However, their interest could be halted by the fresh allegations clouding Moukoko.

The Mail reports, “Premier League clubs have been put on alert with Borussia Dortmund star Youssoufa Moukoko reportedly caught up in the age storm that has rocked Cameroonian football.

“Moukoko, who was born in Yaounde, Cameroon, before moving to live in Germany in 2014 where he was adopted, is alleged to be 22, rather than 18, according to claims in Germany.

“Newcastle United and Chelsea are among the clubs who hold an interest in the striker but Premier League sides are understood to be ready to step back from talks following developments in an investigation into age fraud in the game.”

The allegations surfaced after an incident in which the Cameroon Under-17 side were preparing to play Central Africa in the Nation Cup’s qualifiers. 30 players from the squad were subjected to age tests and 21 failed.

Additions were called in but most of them also failed the mandatory tests. This led to a birth certificate dating back to 2000 under the name Yousouffa Mohamadou to be attributed to Moukoko.

It’s claimed that Moukoko’s adoptive father sent said birth certificate to a journalist. Moukoko’s troubles are compounded by his reputation of having partners that are older than him.

The Mail adds that when contacted for comment, the German FA only said that they do not respond to speculation.







