Anthony Martial starts for Man United in Manchester derby



Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw will start for Manchester United today in the Manchester derby.

Shaw is once again preferred to Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof at centre back.

Lisandro Martinez is also, surprisingly, on the bench as the full-back continues his transformation, with Tyrell Malacia at left back.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is at right back with Diogo Dalot still out injured.

David de Gea returns in goal.

In midfield, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen resume their successful partnership.

Fred is another surprise inclusion and is expected to play in front of them.

Bruno Fernandes returns having been serving suspension against Charlton, and is expected to play on the right wing.

Antony has not been selected despite his goal against the Addicks. Ten Hag is perhaps opting for more security in midfield by picking Fred, keeping the more creative but profligate Fernandes on the wing.

Martial, who had been a doubt, has passed a fitness test and plays up front.

The three non-selected centre backs are on the bench along with Tom Heaton, Scott McTominay, Antony, Anthony Elanga, Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho.

There is no place for new goalkeeper Jack Butland and Wout Weghorst was not registered in time to play.







